The ANC survives only thanks to a myth that grows more ephemeral by the day

What are we to make of the former liberation movement that was responsible for Marikana, and whose leaders resemble the dregs of the homeland governments?

It was never supposed to turn out this way.



The ANC’s performance in government — the incompetence, corruption, misuse of state resources and the decadent display of unearned and often stolen wealth — has been a disappointment and a tragedy...