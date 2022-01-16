Too many faces for one minister

Lindiwe Sisulu's perplexing diatribe against the constitution and the rule of law exposes her hypocrisy more than it helps her become the next president

Whatever we may think of tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, she could well fulfil her ambition of becoming president one day.



After all, this is a country that unceremoniously banished a Thabo Mbeki, only to embrace a Jacob Zuma. Anything is possible...