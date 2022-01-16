EDITORIAL

What have the NPA and Hawks been doing during the Zondo commission?

Establishing a task force only now to review the cases covered in the inquiry's report speaks to an appalling lack of leadership and understanding of the public’s thirst for justice

Even Hercules, whose fifth labour was to clean the Augean stables in a single day, may have rated as impossible the task of cleaning up SA’s criminal justice system after years of manipulation and cynical neglect.



We all knew that Shamila Batohi had taken on a mammoth task when she became national director of public prosecutions at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in February 2019...