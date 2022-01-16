Why we must raise the bar for our matric students

The pathetically low pass requirement for matric might save face for the government, but it cripples both the economy and SA’s youth

On Thursday, basic education minister Angie Motshekga will for the 13th consecutive year formally announce the national matric results.



The function will no doubt follow the convenient script of past such announcements. The pomp and ceremony of the day — with top achievers and brilliant individual outliers front and centre — will serve to mask the real story that repeats itself each year. ..