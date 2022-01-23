CARTOON | Sisulu vs Ramaphosa: Who's fooling who?

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu drew widespread backlash after penning the piece “Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?” (https://www.iol.co.za/dailynews/opinion/lindiwe-sisulu-hi-mzansi-have-we-seen-justice-d9b151e5-e5db-4293-aa21-dcccd52a36d3) earlier this month. In it she took aim at the judiciary and suggested black judges are “mentally colonised Africans who have settled with the world view and mindset of those who have dispossessed their ancestors”.



Amid mounting calls for her head, the presidency on Thursday night released a statement claiming she had “conceded that her words were inappropriate” while affirming her "support for the judiciary”...