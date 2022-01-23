Give our youth the chance to boldly go where no-one has gone before

Our schooling has improved, but there is still a long way to go in achieving an education system that will prepare young South Africans for innovation and success

The pioneering child-development psychologist Jean Piaget was of the view that the goal of education is to create men and women who are capable of doing new things, not simply repeating what other generations have done. It would be interesting to see what he would have made of the challenges faced by South African educators and students in 2022. For our matriculants can’t even find jobs, let alone have a shot at changing the world.



Against the odds, the 2021 matriculants have achieved impressive results with an overall pass rate of 76.4%. Announcing the National Senior Certificate results, the minister of basic education, Angie Motshekga, pointed out that the matriculants faced multiple disruptions caused by two years of Covid. For the youngsters, whose futures depend on good marks, these disruptions were significant — interrupted schooling for all, parents who lost jobs, caregivers who died, hunger, and in some cases abusive homes. These young adults deserve an A for resilience and perseverance...