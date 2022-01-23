It’s no good blaming the constitution for one’s failures

African ruling parties change constitutions because they don’t want to be held accountable for corruption, incompetence and violence against citizens

Governing parties and leaders changing constitutions at will — or exempting themselves from adhering to them — is one of the main reasons why development has failed, public services have collapsed and instability has been the norm in most postcolonial African countries.



Constitutions that aren’t sacred — changed when they do not suit the rulers — as is the case in almost all African countries, foster a lack of rule of law, lack of accountability and lack of shared norms of acceptable societal behaviour...