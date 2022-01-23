It’s no good blaming the constitution for one’s failures
African ruling parties change constitutions because they don’t want to be held accountable for corruption, incompetence and violence against citizens
23 January 2022 - 00:00
Governing parties and leaders changing constitutions at will — or exempting themselves from adhering to them — is one of the main reasons why development has failed, public services have collapsed and instability has been the norm in most postcolonial African countries.
Constitutions that aren’t sacred — changed when they do not suit the rulers — as is the case in almost all African countries, foster a lack of rule of law, lack of accountability and lack of shared norms of acceptable societal behaviour...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.