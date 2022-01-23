It's the economy, stupid — and Ramaphosa needs help

Captains of industry won't be able to stave off the populist tide by just throwing money at their favourite candidate’s party leadership campaign and hoping for the best

Where have all the president’s business and labour friends gone?



“It is just a matter of five years comrades.” So declared one Ace Magashule as he tried to convince his dejected so-called RET troops at a meeting in KwaZulu-Natal that Nasrec was no Battle of Ncome or Blood River. That, unlike their forefathers in December 1838, they still had the chance to turn the tables in their favour at the next ANC conference...