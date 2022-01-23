Mampara of the week: André Ayew

Ghana footballer André Ayew is the son of the illustrious Abedi Pele, one of the most respected football icons to fly the flag for his country and the continent. Abedi has been held in high regard for his sportsmanship — but it appears Ayew is the apple that fell far from the tree.



Ayew belittled Gabon, the no-hopers who scored a late goal against Ghana in their Africa Cup of Nations encounter. He dismissed them as “small”, revealing only his own small-mindedness...