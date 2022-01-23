Matric results show what happens when we all pull together

The challenge now is for us all to do our utmost to ensure that not one child is denied the opportunity to learn

The 2022 academic year has started in earnest and basic education minister Angie Motshekga has emphasised how a collective effort can help reboot the system.



“Covid has had a devastating impact on the basic education sector in the last two years,” she told a media briefing. “From the loss of teaching and learning time, to education personnel losing their lives to Covid complications,” she said. ..