Opinion & Analysis

Our constitution bids us do the Lord’s work, not Lucifer’s

It is said that a human being is born inside a callous cage of disadvantages; our duty, as stated in our founding charter, is to free the potential of each person

23 January 2022 - 00:00 By MUZI KUZWAYO

 

Our fate lies neither in the graveyards where our ancestors lie nor in the heavens where God resides. As Rabbi Menachem Schneerson once said, “Everything now depends on us.” ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Opinion
  2. TEMBEKA NGCUKAITOBI | In defence of transformation under the rule of law Insight
  3. ARTHUR MUTAMBARA | In defence of Lindiwe Sisulu: The constitution is not sacred ... Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL | What have the NPA and Hawks been doing during the Zondo commission? Opinion & Analysis
  5. Piet Byleveld — the pathetic, scrawny runt who brought down monsters Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.