Standoff with Sisulu further erodes confidence in Ramaphosa

This week's sorry episode shows again how the ANC’s factional politics constrain the president and hold SA to ransom

This week’s standoff between President Cyril Ramaphosa and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu reflects the ANC’s fundamental internal contradictions, which have proved to be devastating for the republic and its people.



It is common knowledge that, contrary to Ramaphosa’s pledge since the ANC’s Nasrec conference to unite the ANC, the party has remained divided, mainly between Ramaphosa’s supporters and the so-called Radical Economic Transformation faction sympathetic to former president Jacob Zuma...