Mampara of the week: Malusi Gigaba
06 February 2022 - 00:00
How many GB of proof do you need?
“3 years and R1 billion later, DCJ Raymond Zondo has found NO evidence to warrant a recommendation that I be charged with corruption. Instead of clearing me, he asks that I be investigated some more in the hope that this will kill me, politically. If only he and his handlers knew!”..
