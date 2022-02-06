Cartoon

Mlambo, Zondo walk into Mpofu and Malema's 'hatchet job' at JSC interviews

Dunstan Mlambo and acting chief justice Raymond Zondo were casualties of Dali Mpofu and Julius Malema's "hatchet job" as the two chief justice candidates were grilled by them at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews held this week.



Gauteng judge president Mlambo has denied allegations of sexual harassment against him, saying there was no substance to the “insidious, poisonous” rumour. Mlambo made the statement during his interview with the JSC on Thursday for the position of chief justice...