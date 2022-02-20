Cut the tough talk, Mr President — let's have some action

It is a huge concern to many of us that our president does not appear to be decisive on serious matters affecting South Africans

On Thursday February 10, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation once again to review progress made and outline the government’s plans for SA’s coming financial year. To say the president and his government have their work cut out for them would be an understatement, as they face huge mountains to climb to bring our country back on track.



The president addressed the nation just after receiving parts 1 and 2 of the Zondo commissions's state capture report, which revealed how systematic corruption destroyed many state-owned entities and how these were repurposed to benefit a few, leaving our country in a state of paralysis...