Opinion & Analysis

Cut the tough talk, Mr President — let's have some action

It is a huge concern to many of us that our president does not appear to be decisive on serious matters affecting South Africans

20 February 2022 - 00:00 By Ray McCauley

On Thursday February 10, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation once again to review progress made and outline the government’s plans for SA’s coming financial year. To say the president and his government have their work cut out for them would be an understatement, as they face huge mountains to climb to bring our country back on track.

The president addressed the nation just after receiving parts 1 and 2 of the Zondo commissions's state capture report, which revealed how systematic corruption destroyed many state-owned entities and how these were repurposed to benefit a few, leaving our country in a state of paralysis...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Opinion
  2. ARTHUR MUTAMBARA | Ramaphosa is ideologically bankrupt and strategically ... Opinion
  3. From gangsters to corpses: the story of steroids Insight
  4. SAM MKOKELI | A centre of excellence in the Union Buildings Opinion
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | An emboldened Ramaphosa shops for a new team Opinion

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season