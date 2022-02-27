The AU should not be rewarding an apartheid state

Granting Israel observer status was a slap in the face of the human rights struggle, says Palestinian ambassador

The AU and its predecessor the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) have been among Palestine’s most important and loyal allies.



That Israel’s illegal occupation and colonisation of Palestine and its oppression of the Palestinian people has featured prominently at OAU and, later, AU summits, reflects the deeply rooted bonds and historic solidarity between the liberation and anti-colonial struggles in Africa and those of the Palestinian people...