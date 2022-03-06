Now the clamour has died down, we should ask if Mandisa Maya is even the right person for the top legal job

She was so loudly punted by the likes of Julius Malema that we had little chance to hear the candidate's views on substantive issues

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) wasted no time in recommending Mandisa Maya as head of our apex court. She was a shoo-in, or what Americans would call a slam dunk. That SA was going to get its first female chief justice seemed an open and shut case..