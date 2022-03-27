×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

Both Vavi and Jim have responsibility for the fatal weakness threatening Saftu

Pair are part of a system in which investment companies enrich union leaders using workers' money

27 March 2022 - 00:00 By EBRAHIM HARVEY

The present crisis in the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), triggered by its office bearers moving to suspend its general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, is probably the most damaging and unfortunate development since it was formed in April 2017...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Cyril’s finally taken a stand; he’s Putin Russia first Opinion
  2. EDITORIAL | Dudula promotes disregard for human rights Opinion
  3. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Of superheroes and the perils of the politics of difference Opinion
  4. CARTOON | DA focuses on ‘side issues’ as Mbali Ntuli joins exodus of black ... Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | Does what happens in Dubai stay in Dubai? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe