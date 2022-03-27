'Lux' had me washing my hands of hope for the youth

There was no soft-soaping 'Lux' in his SABC interview with Vuyo Mvoko

I used to think youth would be the answer to all of our problems in SA, bringing a new perspective to the stuff we old guys messed up so badly. That was until about three days ago, when I watched the SABC’s Vuyo Mvoko interview the Dudula Movement’s sapling leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini. ..