'Lux' had me washing my hands of hope for the youth
There was no soft-soaping 'Lux' in his SABC interview with Vuyo Mvoko
27 March 2022 - 00:02
I used to think youth would be the answer to all of our problems in SA, bringing a new perspective to the stuff we old guys messed up so badly. That was until about three days ago, when I watched the SABC’s Vuyo Mvoko interview the Dudula Movement’s sapling leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini. ..
