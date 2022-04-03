Q&A with acting health DG Dr Nicholas Crisp on the cost of NHI
Nicholas Crisp, the deputy acting director-general for the National Health Insurance, of the national health department, told parliament this week that the country SA 'needs to spend as much on healthcare as it decides to'. Chris Barron asked him ...
03 April 2022 - 00:00
How much will taxpayers be squeezed for?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.