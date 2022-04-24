MAKHUDU SEFARA | Using the nation’s pain for political gain is repulsive
Is it too much to expect our politicians to just simply help?
24 April 2022 - 00:00
The aftermath of the devastation caused by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal has unleashed something not as troubling as poverty porn, but quite repulsive and close: the naked use of the nation’s anguish for political gain...
