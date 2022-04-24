Perhaps a criminal conviction will galvanise the president to act on climate challenges

Climate activists say they have brought culpable homicide charges over the KZN flood deaths because the ANC government has ignored its duties and responsibilities for too long

Human life on planet Earth has faced three natural threats to its existence: catastrophic volcanic eruptions, a huge extraterrestrial object like an asteroid crashing, and the end of the sun. None of these pose any immediate danger. This means it is up to us to make the best of our world while acting as stewards of this fragile web of life...