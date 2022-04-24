S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Thabo Masebe did his job — and much more besides

Bra Thabo was an exemplary civil servant, someone — as my colleague Makhudu Sefara put it the other day — many in the public sector should try to emulate

It is often said we shouldn’t applaud fish for swimming. So when a government leader or official does good they don’t deserve a pat on the back as they are doing what is expected of them...