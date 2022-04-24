Will the pious pledges leave less trace than foam in the flood water?

The corruption vultures are already circling to feast on the money being allocated to disaster relief in KZN

One hopes that President Cyril Ramaphosa, while offering words of comfort to those affected by the deadly floods in KwaZulu-Natal during the joint sitting of parliament on Tuesday, will warn the hyenas in his party that any attempt to profit from the tragedy will not be tolerated...