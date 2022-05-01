ANC must answer the charge Zondo lays at its door

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the Zondo commission last year that the ANC had “dropped the ball’’ in allowing state capture to take place on its watch. But the report released by chief justice Raymond Zondo into state capture this week puts the ANC, or at least its president at the time, Jacob Zuma, at the head of a criminal conspiracy to steal billions from the country he led and had solemnly vowed to protect...