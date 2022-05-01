If apartheid was the devil, we’ve been saddled with its spawn
Gnarled and spiteful, the ANC is exactly what we should have expected it to be
01 May 2022 - 00:00
On CapeTalk the other day a man called in to complain about the Amazon building being erected on a site of apparent historical, social and, needless to say, “cultural”, significance in Cape Town. “We had hoped,” he said while being hurried along to make way for the news, “that after 1994 this situation would have improved.”..
