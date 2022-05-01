×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

If apartheid was the devil, we’ve been saddled with its spawn

Gnarled and spiteful, the ANC is exactly what we should have expected it to be

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
01 May 2022 - 00:00

On CapeTalk the other day a man called in to complain about the Amazon building being erected on a site of apparent historical, social and, needless to say, “cultural”, significance in Cape Town. “We had hoped,” he said while being hurried along to make way for the news, “that after 1994 this situation would have improved.”..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Yes! Let there be more 'Hollywood-style arrests' — we love ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mampara of the Week: Sihle Zikalala Opinion & Analysis
  3. A heated and amusing exchange with Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso Opinion & Analysis
  4. CARTOON | Gumede, Msibi choose ‘more attractive instructions from members’ over ... Opinion
  5. TONY LEON | Putin's war has sorted the wheat from the chaff — and there's lots ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa