SA’s entire infrastructure is on the verge of total collapse

Lack of infrastructure maintenance; corruption in which dodgy black empowerment companies gifted tenders build flimsy infrastructure; and cadre deployees without technical skills who failed to maintain public assets, have now snowballed into the failure of the entire public infrastructure of SA. It means the country will see a rapid, further collapse of infrastructure; damage from disasters will be multiplied and the cost of repairs will exceed that of building new infrastructure...