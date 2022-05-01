×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

We must not neglect the kids who are the most vulnerable victims of the floods

Too often, the biggest concerns around catastrophic disasters have to do with money, damage to infrastructure and housing; but we also must heed the voices of the children

01 May 2022 - 00:31 By BRUCE LAYZELL

In the face of the national state of disaster declared after the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, we cannot forget the long-lasting affect this will have on our most vulnerable children. Too often, the biggest concerns around catastrophic disasters have to do with money, with damage to roads, infrastructure, and housing...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Yes! Let there be more 'Hollywood-style arrests' — we love ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Obituary: Nico Carstens, boeremusiek legend and accordion maestro Opinion & Analysis
  3. Mampara of the Week: Sihle Zikalala Opinion & Analysis
  4. A heated and amusing exchange with Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY LEON | Putin's war has sorted the wheat from the chaff — and there's lots ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa