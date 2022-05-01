We must not neglect the kids who are the most vulnerable victims of the floods

Too often, the biggest concerns around catastrophic disasters have to do with money, damage to infrastructure and housing; but we also must heed the voices of the children

In the face of the national state of disaster declared after the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, we cannot forget the long-lasting affect this will have on our most vulnerable children. Too often, the biggest concerns around catastrophic disasters have to do with money, with damage to roads, infrastructure, and housing...