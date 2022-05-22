SA must redouble efforts to eradicate the racism that still haunts us

As Nelson Mandela once said, no-one is born with hatred in their heart — everyone can be taught to love

It might be tempting to regard the shocking racial incident at Stellenbosch University — where a white student urinated on a black colleague’s belongings — as a case isolated to that university. Or see the perpetrator as an exception, an aberration occurring outside of a social context...