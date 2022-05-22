SA must redouble efforts to eradicate the racism that still haunts us
As Nelson Mandela once said, no-one is born with hatred in their heart — everyone can be taught to love
22 May 2022 - 00:00
It might be tempting to regard the shocking racial incident at Stellenbosch University — where a white student urinated on a black colleague’s belongings — as a case isolated to that university. Or see the perpetrator as an exception, an aberration occurring outside of a social context...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.