We need to bite the rates rise bullet and take the pain
22 May 2022 - 00:00
Is it any wonder that our Reserve Bank is disliked by populists who perceive that low interest rates are what the people want?..
Is it any wonder that our Reserve Bank is disliked by populists who perceive that low interest rates are what the people want?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.