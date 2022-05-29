Editorial
The fuel levy conundrum is becoming a crisis
With the possibility of the petrol price soaring close to R25/l on Wednesday, we need to come up with revenue alternatives to the fuel levy
29 May 2022 - 00:00
Populist calls for the scrapping of the fuel levy to help hard-pressed motorists don’t take into account the R90bn or so that it contributes to the fiscus every year; those making these calls would have to propose a realistic alternative if they are to be taken seriously...
