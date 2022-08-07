Q&A with Prasa CEO on getting SA’s trains running again
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula blew his fuse when the long-awaited partial reopening of Cape Town’s central line was beset by glitches and delays. Chris Barron asked David Mphelo, acting group CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA ...
07 August 2022 - 00:00 By Chris Barron
When is Prasa going to deliver on its core mandate?..
Q&A with Prasa CEO on getting SA’s trains running again
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula blew his fuse when the long-awaited partial reopening of Cape Town’s central line was beset by glitches and delays. Chris Barron asked David Mphelo, acting group CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA ...
When is Prasa going to deliver on its core mandate?..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos