Q&A with Denosa president Simon Hlungwani on nursing crisis
The Hospital Association of SA has warned of a nursing crisis as the government blocks private hospitals from training more nurses. Chris Barron asked Simon Hlungwani, president of nurses' union Denosa ...
21 August 2022 - 00:00 By Chris Barron
You say this is a ticking time bomb. What are you doing about it?..
Q&A with Denosa president Simon Hlungwani on nursing crisis
The Hospital Association of SA has warned of a nursing crisis as the government blocks private hospitals from training more nurses. Chris Barron asked Simon Hlungwani, president of nurses' union Denosa ...
You say this is a ticking time bomb. What are you doing about it?..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos