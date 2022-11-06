Q&A with deputy justice minister Patekile Holomisa
South Africa has been rocked by the rape and murder of children, often by parolees. Chris Barron asked Patekile Holomisa, deputy minister of justice & correctional services ...
06 November 2022 - 00:00 By Chris Barron
Why are so many child rapists being paroled?..
Q&A with deputy justice minister Patekile Holomisa
South Africa has been rocked by the rape and murder of children, often by parolees. Chris Barron asked Patekile Holomisa, deputy minister of justice & correctional services ...
Why are so many child rapists being paroled?..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos