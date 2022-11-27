Opinion & Analysis

Ramaphosa must have found some conversations in Britain rather awkward

If you’re happy to approve of one man’s demented destruction of a neighbour, can people trust you to create an environment that would make it safe for their investments, asks Barney Mthombothi

27 November 2022 - 00:00

Amid President Cyril Ramaphosa’s schmoozing with the cream of the British establishment during his state visit this week, one topic that must have made for awkward conversation is the war in Ukraine and South Africa’s response to it...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. HERMAN MASHABA | He who sups with the devil had better have a long spoon Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa must have found some conversations in Britain ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Mampara of the week: Belinda Magor Hogarth
  4. EDITORIAL | As odious as he is, Waluś is covered by the Bill of Rights and must ... Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | Nationalism in the ANC is a rigid check on women Opinion

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury