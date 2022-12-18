When you get rid of a scapegoat, like De Ruyter, who’s left to blame?
Load-shedding, Mr President, is the No 1 problem facing the country. It should be your absolute priority
18 December 2022 - 00:01
I remember it as if it were yesterday: the night I came home to find the gate obstinately refusing to obey the remote control. It was a shattering experience — and I was overwhelmed at once by anger, disbelief, despair and helplessness...
When you get rid of a scapegoat, like De Ruyter, who’s left to blame?
Load-shedding, Mr President, is the No 1 problem facing the country. It should be your absolute priority
I remember it as if it were yesterday: the night I came home to find the gate obstinately refusing to obey the remote control. It was a shattering experience — and I was overwhelmed at once by anger, disbelief, despair and helplessness...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos