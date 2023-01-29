No good will come of sucking up to Russia
The ANC is simply Russia’s useful idiot. And it should wear that mantle with pride, writes Barney Mthombothi
29 January 2023 - 00:00
It was the early 1990s and the winding, rutted road from Asmara, capital of Eritrea, to Massawa on the Red Sea was still littered with burnt-out army trucks and vehicles, the result of a brutal war by the Eritreans which ultimately drove Ethiopian strongman Mengistu Haile Mariam from power. Along the way, guerrilla hideouts had become something of a tourist attraction. On the outskirts of Massawa, wooden boxes under bushes contained human limbs still in their army boots. The air was thick with the stench of decaying human flesh...
It was the early 1990s and the winding, rutted road from Asmara, capital of Eritrea, to Massawa on the Red Sea was still littered with burnt-out army trucks and vehicles, the result of a brutal war by the Eritreans which ultimately drove Ethiopian strongman Mengistu Haile Mariam from power. Along the way, guerrilla hideouts had become something of a tourist attraction. On the outskirts of Massawa, wooden boxes under bushes contained human limbs still in their army boots. The air was thick with the stench of decaying human flesh...
