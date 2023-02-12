Opinion & Analysis

So you wonder why you took the job, Mr President? Well, we're all in the dark on that too

In the fifth year of his presidency, he still doesn’t know what to do with the enormous power that he has — and it shows

12 February 2023 - 00:03

Towards the end of his interminably long and soporific state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa — as if to rouse his flagging audience — suddenly said: “I often ask myself as president: ‘Why am I doing this job?’”..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Mahikeng, the birthplace of cadre deployment, was where ... Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | No good will come of sucking up to Russia Opinion & Analysis
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Does no-show Ramaphosa know whether he is coming or going? Opinion
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa has to get tough on Zimbabwe, now Opinion

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: John Steenhuisen Hogarth
  2. EDITORIAL | Malema is an opportunist who disrespects our democracy Opinion
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | So you wonder why you took the job, Mr President? Well, ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. A billionaire's buffalodust Hogarth
  5. PETER BRUCE | The state of disaster is cynical and ludicrous Opinion

Latest Videos

CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting
FROM THE SCENE: Flowers laid at AKA's shooting site as father and friends speak ...