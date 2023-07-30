Crooners and companions
30 July 2023 - 00:00
African heads of state this week flew to Russia to provide companionship to that isolated godfather of oligarchs, Vladimir Putin. The 17 or so heads of state went while one Jacob Zuma, erstwhile president of Gupta-Mzansi, was there for his meds. Hogarth wondered if this wasn’t the opportune moment for the Nkandla Crooner to finally “introduce” McBufallo to the African heads of state — as he said he wanted to do when he was unceremoniously kicked out of office on Valentine’s Day, 2018...
