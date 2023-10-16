Upskilling and reskilling workforce the key to surviving tech disruptions

With the Organisation for Economic Cooperation & Development (OECD) predicting that technology will transform 1.1-billion jobs over the next decade, it is imperative that South African businesses start upskilling and reskilling their workforce to remain relevant.

At the core of this huge disruption are emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, which are rapidly replacing some traditional roles in the job market.

A recent report by Goldman Sachs says a new wave of AI systems will have a major impact on employment markets around the world. According to the report, shifts in workflows triggered by these advances could expose the equivalent of 300-million full-time jobs to automation. While new generative AI technologies such as ChatGPT are poised to create new jobs, they are also set to decimate a lot of existing roles.

A report published in August by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), reveals that generative AI is more likely to augment than destroy jobs by automating some tasks rather than taking over a role entirely. Clerical work is predicted to be the category with the greatest technological exposure, with a quarter of tasks considered highly exposed and more than half of tasks having medium-level exposure, says the ILO.

According to the OECD, occupations in finance, medicine and legal activities — which often require many years of education and whose core functions rely on accumulated experience to reach decisions — may be at risk of automation from AI.

Among other tasks, ChatGPT can write code — meaning the chatbot is threatening tech skills such as software development, computer programming and data analysis among others. Media jobs, such as advertising, technical writing and journalism may also be affected by ChatGPT and other generative AI tools. Industries such as manufacturing and agriculture are also expecting a shake-up because of these emerging technologies.