Upskilling and reskilling workforce the key to surviving tech disruptions
As AI and machine learning transform the job market, SA businesses need to ensure their employees are relevant and ready for new roles and demands
With the Organisation for Economic Cooperation & Development (OECD) predicting that technology will transform 1.1-billion jobs over the next decade, it is imperative that South African businesses start upskilling and reskilling their workforce to remain relevant.
At the core of this huge disruption are emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, which are rapidly replacing some traditional roles in the job market.
A recent report by Goldman Sachs says a new wave of AI systems will have a major impact on employment markets around the world. According to the report, shifts in workflows triggered by these advances could expose the equivalent of 300-million full-time jobs to automation. While new generative AI technologies such as ChatGPT are poised to create new jobs, they are also set to decimate a lot of existing roles.
A report published in August by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), reveals that generative AI is more likely to augment than destroy jobs by automating some tasks rather than taking over a role entirely. Clerical work is predicted to be the category with the greatest technological exposure, with a quarter of tasks considered highly exposed and more than half of tasks having medium-level exposure, says the ILO.
According to the OECD, occupations in finance, medicine and legal activities — which often require many years of education and whose core functions rely on accumulated experience to reach decisions — may be at risk of automation from AI.
Among other tasks, ChatGPT can write code — meaning the chatbot is threatening tech skills such as software development, computer programming and data analysis among others. Media jobs, such as advertising, technical writing and journalism may also be affected by ChatGPT and other generative AI tools. Industries such as manufacturing and agriculture are also expecting a shake-up because of these emerging technologies.
Amid this disruption, employees are concerned these technologies will render them jobless soon. While these fears are understandable, they can have a huge impact on productivity in businesses. Therefore, it is imperative for South African organisations to start reskilling and upskilling the talent they have.
Upskilling and reskilling are terms used in the context of education and workforce development, but they refer to diverse types of learning and training initiatives. Upskilling refers to the process of enhancing existing skills to stay current and relevant in your role or industry. An example of an organisation upskilling its employee is providing the software developer with new skills on software upgrades.
Reskilling involves learning a new set of skills to transition into a different role or industry. It is about acquiring skills that are significantly different to adapt to changing job markets or technological advancements.
Reskilling is often necessary when an person’s job becomes obsolete due to automation, technological shifts or changes in the industry. As an example, an assembly line worker at an automobile factory can retrain to become a software developer after the factory’s operations are automated. Reskilling exemplifies forward-thinking leadership. When a role becomes obsolete, retaining it amounts to avoidable costs.
Employees who catch wind of potential downsizing, thanks to technology, are prone to look for new opportunities elsewhere. Those who opt to stay might experience growing discontent, as their responsibilities erode in significance — thereby presenting a hurdle for the company to uphold its competitiveness. By proactively equipping their workforce for what lies ahead, businesses can sidestep layoffs, voluntary exits, and the decline of morale and efficiency among their employees.
Upskilling and reskilling are important strategies for individuals and organisations to adapt to the evolving demands of the job market and ensure continued career growth and success.
If SA doesn't upskill and reskill its labour force, the country risks falling behind its global counterparts
These are important to SA as there is a dearth in skills, particularly in the information and communications technology (ICT) field.
Productivity SA, a public entity of the department of employment & labour, says the ICT skills shortage in the country is due to a combination of factors, including a lack of investment in ICT education and insufficient funding for research & development.
If SA doesn't upskill and reskill its labour force, the country risks falling behind its global counterparts, putting the already fragile economy on the back foot.
Offering reskilling and upskilling opportunities shows employees that their development and growth is valued. This can improve employee morale, job satisfaction and loyalty — leading to higher retention rates and reduced turnover.
Hiring new employees with the desired skills can be expensive and time-consuming. Reskilling and upskilling existing employees is therefore a more cost-effective solution as it leverages the investment already made in their training and experience.
About the author: Hope Lukoto is the chief HR officer at BCX.
This article was sponsored by BCX.