As important as Gaza is, we must turn to other issues
In recent weeks our pages have been filled with views and analysis about the Hamas-Israel war, but it’s time to move on
19 November 2023 - 00:01
In an article we published (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/opinion/2023-10-29-what-should-south-africas-new-agenda-be/) a few weeks ago, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas made the following observation: “The media is generally not trusted as there are variations of truth and reality. People now want news that is packed to confirm their perspectives and interests, not information based on objective reality. Misinformation trends more than truth.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.