Q&A with women, youth & persons with disabilities DG Joyce Maluleke

Another 16 Ddays of Aactivism against gender-based violence (GBV) and the scourge remains rampant. Chris Barron asked Joyce Maluleke, director-general of the department of women, youth & persons with disabilities ...

Why hasn't the government's 2019 Emergency Response Action Plan (ERAP) achieved better results?..