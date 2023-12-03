Opinion & Analysis

Q&A with women, youth & persons with disabilities DG Joyce Maluleke

Another 16 Ddays of Aactivism against gender-based violence (GBV) and the scourge remains rampant. Chris Barron asked Joyce Maluleke, director-general of the department of women, youth & persons with disabilities ...

03 December 2023 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

Why hasn't the government's 2019 Emergency Response Action Plan (ERAP) achieved better results?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. KZN taverns urged to help police fight festive season domestic violence South Africa
  2. Fort Hare student dies in double shooting tragedy News
  3. Men can do more to prevent gender-based violence, says Ramaphosa Politics

Most read

  1. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Is that the president speaking? Or just a minister Opinion
  2. Family still fighting for Ernest Cole's photo treasures Opinion & Analysis
  3. The SS Mendi: Going down in history, literature Opinion & Analysis
  4. HOGARTH | Panyaza’s gunning for peace Opinion
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Contract killer scourge is sabotaging our society Opinion

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street
Racial slur used in live stream