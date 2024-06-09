Alarm bells should be ringing for political leeches living large on the back of the ANC
The unelected worthies of the tripartite alliance for too long have been riding on the back of a dominant ANC and have benefited enormously from their proximity to power.
09 June 2024 - 00:00
One upshot of these elections — apart from the fact that the ANC has had its wings clipped — is that the feeding trough for kowtowing leeches, sponges and entitled comrades could become a bit barren or, hopefully, a thing of the past...
