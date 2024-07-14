Q&A with shadow health minister Jack Bloom about Life Esidimeni deaths
A Pretoria high court judge has found that former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and head of mental health Dr Makgabo Manamela caused nine of the 144 Life Esidimeni deaths. Chris Barron spoke to Gauteng's shadow health MEC Jack Bloom, who blew the whistle on the tragedy, and asked him …
14 July 2024 - 00:00
What about the others?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.