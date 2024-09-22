Q&A with Herman Mashaba on ANC no-confidence motion in Tshwane
ActionSA has decided to support next week’s ANC motion of no confidence in Tshwane’s DA-led governing coalition of which it is a signatory. Chris Barron asked party leader Herman Mashaba ...
22 September 2024 - 00:00
You said in a recent interview your decision to jump into bed with the ANC was motivated by concerns about governance and management of public finances?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.