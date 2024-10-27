Opinion & Analysis

Questions & Answers

Q&A with Salga president Bheke Stofile on collapsing municipalities

The South African Local Government Association (Salga) has called on unions to do more to turn around collapsing municipalities. Chris Barron asked Salga president Bheke Stofile ...

27 October 2024 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

You are calling on municipal employees to improve service delivery?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. CARTOON | ‘State capture crew’ join MK Party’s ranks Opinion
  2. BONGANI MADONDO | How different is the Combs case from R Kelly’s or Harvey ... Insight
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | The world, not just the US, has reason to fear a second ... Opinion
  4. PETER BRUCE | In politics, party trumps country, always Opinion
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | SA’s foreign policy must reflect the GNU, not the ANC Opinion

Latest Videos

RONWEN WILLIAMS vs CAPE VERDE | AFCON 2023 | AFCON 2024 | BAFANA BAFANA| ...
Vinicius Jr, Rodri, Jude Bellingham? 2024 Ballon d'Or predictions | BBC Sport