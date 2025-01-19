Back to school and the bestowing of nicknames
This past week, many of us have faced an avalanche of images, think pieces and opinions about the going back to school processes
Not everything is terrible in that cesspool of fake news, half-baked ideas and general unpleasantness that is social media. Granted, entering the platform formerly known as Twitter, often feels like walking into a scene from Lord of the Flies or Apocalypse Now. However, there are nuggets of such beauty, generosity and good will that will melt your heart. My children finally broke my resistance and I signed up for TikTok. For the past few months there has been a heartwarming challenge on that app that I’ve been obsessed with. In summary, it features a schoolteacher, seated, with kids behind her/him/them. The kids all repeat the same refrain and her/his/their challenge is to identify them by voice. (Writing columns in the age of pronouns can be cumbersome, as you can see. Apologies for pronouns I haven’t included.) I must commend most teachers I’ve seen post their version of the challenge. I’d venture, based on my anecdotal observation, that teachers can, generally, identify about 95% of their pupils’ voices. It’s quite a feat, this, considering that some kids only speak about twice a month in class, and only under duress. Of course, when I was a high school teacher in the mid 1990s, my first class in 1995 comprised 72 souls in various states of eagerness for grade 9 mathematics and general science. I’d be lying if I claimed that I was able to identify just 50% of those voices. ..
