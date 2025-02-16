EDITORIAL | Expropriation Act or not, land reform is the real issue
No law is adequate for the demanding task, which has barely been implemented over the last 30 years
16 February 2025 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s assurance in parliament this week that South Africa “will never allow forced removals again in this country” is to be welcomed. However, it will not be the last word on the vexed issue of land reform, which has been brought into sharp focus by US President Donald Trump’s “refugee” offer to Afrikaner farmers “dispossessed” of their land, which no-one says has happened. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.