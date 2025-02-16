Toxic takedowns: the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar
Thirty years after the historic US Million Man March gestured towards new masculinities, the hip-hop world and much of the 'real' world are once again dominated by violent posturing and menacing machismo. With Pulitzer Prize-winning Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s vicious battle seemingly feted by the global media, Bongani Madondo asks whether the ‘modern’ world has been conditioned to accept the permanence of war
16 February 2025 - 00:00
We’re all soldiers, unfortunately. Everybody’s at war. I’m at war with my own heart sometimes. There’s two niggas inside me. One who wants to live in peace, and the other won’t die unless he’s free. — Tupac Shakur ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.