A Motsepe at the helm could transform South Africa
Speculation that the billionaire tycoon could enter the ANC leadership race is intriguing, and possibly cause for optimism
11 May 2025 - 00:00
The world is experiencing a convergence of private sector efficiency, public sector leadership legitimacy and democratic criteria in how countries and governments are led. There is growing agreement that the context of political leadership is deeply connected to societal interests. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.